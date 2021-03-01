Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.15 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

