Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

