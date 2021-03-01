Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

ICON Public stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.