Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Reduced by Analyst

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

