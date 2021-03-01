Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Reduced by William Blair

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Nevro stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

