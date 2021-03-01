Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of OSTK opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

