Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Boosted by Wedbush

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $90.19 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Papa John’s International by 48.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $944,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

