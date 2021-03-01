Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

NYSE PXD opened at $148.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

