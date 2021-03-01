Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

PFG opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

