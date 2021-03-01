Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

