Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.54). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

