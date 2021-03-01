Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Reduced by B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.60 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $13,437,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

