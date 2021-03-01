Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Boosted by Analyst

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sprout Social in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 over the last 90 days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

