Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of STN stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

