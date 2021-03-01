Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Raised by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$50.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.53.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.