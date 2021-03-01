Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reduced by Analyst

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

TRHC stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

