Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC opened at $221.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

