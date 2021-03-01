Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -143.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

