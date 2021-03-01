Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Total Se Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Total by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,395,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

