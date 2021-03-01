Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Reduced by Analyst

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $984.25 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

