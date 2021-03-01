Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.08 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $154.81 on Monday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,987,898 shares of company stock valued at $616,154,163. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

