Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut by B. Riley

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a PE ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American Software by 32.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

