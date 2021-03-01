Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CareDx, Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareDx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CareDx by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CareDx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

