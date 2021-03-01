Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Square by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

