Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Issued By B. Riley

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WW. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of WW opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

