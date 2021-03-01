Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Installed Building Products, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Installed Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

NYSE IBP opened at $109.36 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

