Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.