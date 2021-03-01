Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Wedbush

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

ABNB opened at $206.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.80. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

