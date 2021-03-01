Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Wedbush

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).
ABNB opened at $206.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.80. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
