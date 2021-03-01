Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a report released on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altimmune by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Altimmune by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

