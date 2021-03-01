Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted by KeyCorp

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

SHOO stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

