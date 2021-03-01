Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $163.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.15. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 226,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.