Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reduced by Analyst

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Software in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in American Software by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

