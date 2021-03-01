Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Reduced by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

