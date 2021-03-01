Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Altimmune stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $527.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

