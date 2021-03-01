Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issued By B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

FSP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 112,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

