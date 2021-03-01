Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

STAA opened at $104.01 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 547.45 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

