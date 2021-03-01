Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Increased by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CFP stock opened at C$25.96 on Monday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

