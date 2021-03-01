Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRQ. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

