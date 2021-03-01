Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted by KeyCorp

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lawson Products in a report released on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

LAWS stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

