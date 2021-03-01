Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Tecsys stock opened at C$52.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$763.75 million and a P/E ratio of 160.98. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$13.23 and a 52 week high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.