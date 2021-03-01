Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Raised by Analyst

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -642.00 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.