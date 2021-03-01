QANplatform Reaches Market Capitalization of $965,457.32 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. QANplatform has a total market cap of $965,457.32 and approximately $28.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

