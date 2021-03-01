QASH (QASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $358,965.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. QASH has a total market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $358,965.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

