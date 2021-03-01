Qcash Market Cap Tops $70.09 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $519.20 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00508815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00073353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00077854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00462101 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

