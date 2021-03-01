QChi (QCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,684.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One QChi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $4,684.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QChi has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

QChi Profile

QCH is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,616 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.