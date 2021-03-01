Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0201 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $497,182.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00520352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00073043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00077717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00462172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 158,386,570 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

