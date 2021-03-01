QLC Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $13.43 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $685,631.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

