Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

