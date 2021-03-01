Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.