Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.08 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

